Blinken met with Zelensky in Kyiv and announced the transfer of confiscated assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine.

6.09.2023

On Wednesday, September 6, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, Blinken said that the UAF has progress in the counteroffensive, and he came to make sure that the defenders have everything they need for defense in the long term. In addition, he confirmed the allocation of a new US aid package to Ukraine.

“First of all, I am here to show continued and strong support for Ukraine as it faces this aggression. We are seeing good progress in the counteroffensive. It is very difficult,” he told reporters (scroll to the end of the news to watch the video) .

According to Blinken, Washington wants to make sure that the Ukrainian troops are provided with everything necessary for defense, including in the long term.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs not only to carry out a successful counter-offensive, but also in the long term, so that it has strong defensive capabilities so that similar aggressions do not happen again in the future,” he said.

Blinken also noted that the United States is determined to work with partners as they build a strong economy, democracy – everything necessary to ensure not only the survival of Ukraine, but also its prosperity in the future.

“Ukraine has a strong partner on this, the United States,” the Secretary of State said.

Blinken later spoke of the meeting with Zelensky: “Met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to convey to him the unwavering commitment of the United States to Ukraine and its people. We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

In addition, Blinken said that US President Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the near future. The Secretary of State said that Biden asked him to come to Ukraine to strongly reiterate US support.

He added that Washington, along with other countries, will intensify efforts to address the immediate challenges of the counteroffensive and for long-term efforts in support of Ukraine.

“I know you were on the front line the day before, and we all really want to hear your assessment. And, of course, we see important progress that is now being made in the counteroffensive, which is very encouraging,” the Secretary of State said.

Earlier, Blinken’s arrival in Kyiv was reported by CGTN Español on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter. According to local Telegram channels, the center of the capital was blocked.







According to Reuters, Blinken will be in Ukraine for a two-day visit. He is also likely to announce a new US aid package worth more than $1 billion.

Blinken is also expected to meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, as well as other high-ranking officials and representatives of civil society, according to the publication.

CNN has published a photo of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the Ukrzaliznytsia train. A State Department source said that Washington wants to directly discuss the progress of the Ukrainian offensive, assess the needs on the battlefield and the possibility of strengthening energy security in the run-up to winter.

“I think the most important thing is that we get a real assessment from the Ukrainians themselves. We want to see and hear how they intend to move forward in the coming weeks,” the source said.

The US Secretary of State began his visit to Ukraine with a visit to the Berkovets cemetery, where he, together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, paid respect to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the page in the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

By evening, it became known that Kuleba and Blinken went to have dinner at McDonald’s in Kyiv.

And most importantly, in the evening it became known that Blinken confirmed the allocation by the States of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 1 billion . He announced this during a press conference with Kuleba.

“For the first time, we will transfer confiscated assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine,” the US Secretary of State said.

Recall that this is the third visit of the US Secretary of State to Ukraine during a full-scale war. He first visited Kyiv with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in April 2022. Then they discussed with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities the supply of modern weapons needed by Ukraine and new military assistance from the United States.

Again Blinken visited Kyiv almost a year ago, on September 8th. The Secretary of State visited Irpin in the Kyiv region, where he personally saw the consequences of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine – burned cars, shelling marks, destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.

Last month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken . The head of the Foreign Ministry focused on the need to strengthen the long-range potential of Ukraine with ATACMS systems. The parties also discussed further steps to expand global support for the Ukrainian peace formula and a decision to expand grain exports.

