Almost 800 medical facilities partially or completely restored in Ukraine

As of today, 384 medical infrastructure facilities damaged by Russian attacks have been fully restored in Ukraine.

This is said in a statement released by the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Over more than 18 months of the war, 799 medical facilities have already been completely or partially restored in various regions across Ukraine. In particular, 384 facilities have been fully restored and another 415 were partially restored,” the report says.

It is noted that most medical facilities were restored in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

The Health Ministry stressed that the restoration of medical infrastructure is among the state’s priorities so that Ukrainian patients can have access to high-quality healthcare in wartime. Despite Russian attacks, the Health Ministry, together with its partners, continues to work on restoring the Ukrainian healthcare infrastructure.

As reported, as of May 2023, Russian attacks completely destroyed 177 medical facilities and damaged more than 1,400 in Ukraine.

