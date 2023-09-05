September 5, 2023

The infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully broke through the defensive line near the village of Rabotino, which was fortified with anti-tank ditches and “dragon’s teeth”, widening the gap in the “Surovikin line”.

Ukrainian forces widened a gap in Russian defenses near the so-called “Surovikin Line” near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region, OSINT analysts reported. They draw their conclusions from photos and videos from the front.

The Ukrainian military probably reached the Surovikin Line trench system near the village of Verbove (near Rabotino), according to the GeoConfirmed Twitter account.

The authors note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun to use infantry more actively in this direction. The OSINT analyst with the nickname Def Mon also writes about the fact that the Ukrainian military reached the trenches near Verbovoye .

Active fighting at Verbovoye is confirmed, including a video of a burning Russian BMP, which was geolocated by the OSINTtechnical account .

The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Verbovoye is also captured by the DeepState project, which reflects the situation at the front on the map using available photos and videos. Over the past 24 hours, on the map of the project, the territory controlled by Ukraine near Verbove has increased by 5.37 square kilometers.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that on Monday Ukrainian troops managed to achieve tactically significant successes near Verbov and south of Rabotino, including the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved success in close proximity to the not yet broken Russian defensive line, the project specifies.

ISW experts emphasize that they cannot yet talk about the breakthrough of the Surovikin Line, since Ukrainian heavy equipment has not yet appeared in this area. ISW analyst George Barros noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are likely to create the conditions for a serious breakthrough near Verbov.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Zaporozhye region and have achieved success in the direction of Novodanilovka and Novoprokopyevka (southwest of Rabotino).

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, reported on the active actions of the Russian army “to improve the tactical situation” in the area of ​​Rabotino and Verbovoye. At the same time, ISW notes that analysts have not seen evidence of Russian success in the area.

The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to overcome (but not break through) the first “Surovikin line” near Verbov was first reported by OSINT analysts on August 30.

The Surovikin Lines are defensive structures that Russia has built in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

After the first reports of Ukraine’s success near Rabotino, Western intelligence agencies began to feel cautious optimism about the prospects for further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Tokmak, The Wall Street Journal wrote, citing sources.

Recall that military propagandists from the Russian Federation are in mourning: the Ukrainian army showed the place of the breakthrough of the Russian front in the South.

Like this: Like Loading...