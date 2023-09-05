The legendary Stephen Fry voiced tough wishes about Putin

Inna Andalitskaya18:23, 09/05/23

3 min.711

The British actor and writer wished the Ukrainian Armed Forces success on the battlefield, and advised the Russians to retreat.

The famous British actor and writer Stephen Fry, who is visiting Ukraine, voiced his wishes to the Ukrainians, noting that he would like the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, to have a stroke, or he would eventually be thrown into jail for all the crimes committed in Ukraine.

Fry said this on the air of the telethon. “Obviously, I would like Putin to have some kind of stroke or be arrested for life and live somewhere in the basement. But what I would like now, specifically, is that the West does not stop supporting Ukrainians. Because I am a little worried because of the American elections next year. And, of course, I wish the Ukrainian Armed Forces success on the battlefield. And I will say to the Russians: the only solution for them is to retreat and stop giving ultimatums like “this is how you give up the Donbass, then maybe we will think.. .”. No, you cannot give them what does not belong to them. Therefore, I wish Ukrainians resilience,” he said.

Fry also shared his impressions of what he saw in Ukraine, in particular, in the capital.

“Of course, I looked at everything like a slightly eccentric tourist back on the train. And, of course, in my ignorance, I thought to see war-torn buildings just everywhere, at every turn. But in fact, you see modern houses. This is what I , for example, I saw it in the center of Kiev. A beautiful opera, people are rushing about their business, cafes are working, shops are open. And then there was an air raid alert, and it brought me back to reality, and you understand that this is danger. And it’s true. And it’s dangerous everywhere. But despite this, I will still travel,” he said.

Stephen Fry in Kyiv – what was reported

As UNIAN reported earlier, the famous British actor, writer and screenwriter Stephen Fry announced on Instagram that he had arrived in Kiev . In particular, he shared with subscribers a photo from the Ukrzaliznytsia train, a photo of a self-help mask in a Kiev hotel, the inscription “shelter”, a photo of one of the places in the center of the capital.

He also said that during his 12 hours in Kiev he had already observed the surgical operation of a wounded soldier, which was also carried out during the air raid siren, communicated with other wounded, as well as with a young woman who had lost her husband at the front just two weeks ago. Speaking about his impressions of communicating with Ukrainians, he noted that they all share an unusual sense of humor, as well as a deep unshakable determination to resist the enemy and maintain their independence and sovereignty.

Fry accepted an invitation to the Mental Health Summit from the Administration of the President of Ukraine.

On the page of the summit of the first ladies and gentlemen on Instagram, they reported that the actor agreed to become its host.

As you know, in 2021, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, established an international association of spouses of the first persons of the world to exchange experience and implement joint projects for the well-being of people in the world.

Last year’s summit was called “Ukraine and the world: the future that we (from) build together.” This year’s meeting is dedicated to mental health.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...