Russian Volunteer Corps report killing two border guards during raid in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

5 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) has claimed responsibility for a raid in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on 4 September and reported the killing of two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service.

Source: RVC on Telegram; Alexander Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz said the FSB had prevented Ukrainian saboteurs from infiltrating the Sevsky district of Bryansk Oblast.

https://t.me/avbogomaz/3748

Afterwards, representatives of the RVC claimed responsibility for the raid and ridiculed the Russian side’s allegations of a successful repulse. The Russian volunteers noted that two FSB border guards had been killed during the operation in Bryansk Oblast.

They also posted photos from the raid in Bryansk Oblast and screenshots of posts reporting that FSB representatives had been killed.

https://t.me/russvolcorps/696

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...