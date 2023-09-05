Russian invaders not yet massively preparing for winter – Ukraine army spox

Ukraine’s defense forces in the south of the country are not observing massive preparations on the part of the Russian troops for the upcoming winter period.

That’s according to Natalia Humeniuk, the press officer for Operational Command South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“We are not observing any strong preparations for winter. Maybe because their supply routes have been complicated. They barely have time to meet their current needs in terms of ammunition and protective means, as well as to deploy new units of equipment instead of damaged or destroyed ones. Therefore, we have not yet seen any winter supplies being brought in en masse,” said Humeniuk.

She suggested that the Russians are analyzing the situation, trying to figure out the location where winter equipment should be supplied as they are not sure they will remain in their current positions.

As reported earlier, Russia’s military death toll as of September 5 has amounted to 265,680.

