Putin’s arrest: Russia demands from Armenia to explain the ratification of the Rome Statute

Zakharova stated that they will determine the next steps after the answer.

Russia is demanding that the Armenian authorities clarify their desire to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court , which previously issued an arrest warrant for dictator Putin.

This statement was made by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova at a briefing, Russian publications write.

“We have already asked the Armenian side for clarification on this matter and will determine our next steps based on the content of Yerevan’s response,” she said.

