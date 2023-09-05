16:20, 5 September 2023Source:

Pavel Zarubin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “Western curators put an ethnic Jew at the head of Ukraine” in order to “cover up the anti-human essence” of modern Ukraine.

“This makes the situation extremely disgusting that an ethnic Jew covers up the glorification of Nazism and those who once led the Holocaust in Ukraine, and this is the destruction of one and a half million people. And this is best understood by ordinary citizens of Israel. Look what they say on the Internet,” Putin said. He did not elaborate on exactly what the Israelis are saying online.

