Petrochemical plant ablaze in Russia

A fire has occurred at the Sibur petrochemical plant in Russia’s city of Dzerzhinsk.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s Emergency Ministry
Quote from RIA Novosti: “A torch fire broke out at the Sibura plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.”
Details: A process failure reportedly caused the fire.
The plant’s website says Sibur-Naftochim produces petrochemicals, particularly commercial ethylene oxide, mono-, di-, triethylene glycols and polyglycols, acrylic acid, and light and heavy acrylic esters.
2 comments
“A process failure reportedly caused the fire.”
This is the new russian way of saying it was a drone attack.
yeah, the building had a process failure because it had to jump in front of a drone and interrupt its voyage…