Petrochemical plant ablaze in Russia

A fire has occurred at the Sibur petrochemical plant in Russia’s city of Dzerzhinsk.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s Emergency Ministry

Quote from RIA Novosti: “A torch fire broke out at the Sibura plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.”

Details: A process failure reportedly caused the fire.

У російському Дзержинську виникло загоряння на заводі нафтохімічної продукції "Сибур". Відео "РИА Новости" pic.twitter.com/WlESeK9AMX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 5, 2023

The plant’s website says Sibur-Naftochim produces petrochemicals, particularly commercial ethylene oxide, mono-, di-, triethylene glycols and polyglycols, acrylic acid, and light and heavy acrylic esters.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/5/7418484/

