Moscow airports cancel and delay almost 50 flights

5 SEPTEMBER 2023

Flights were once again delayed and cancelled at Moscow airports on the night of 4-5 September.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Flightradar24; Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS

Details: 14 flights were delayed and another 5 were cancelled at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports.

Flightradar24 indicates that there are currently no aircraft in the airspace over these areas.

Background: On the night of 4 September, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports were closed for arrivals and departures, and dozens of flights were delayed and cancelled.

Updated: After 06:00, Russian media reported that nearly 50 flights were delayed in Moscow for departure and arrival, with six more cancelled, based on online data from the Russian capital’s airports.

As of 05:45, six flights have been delayed at Domodedovo, and two have been cancelled. There are 17 flights delayed and one cancelled at Vnukovo, and 23 flights delayed at Sheremetyevo. Three flights have been cancelled at Zhukovsky Airport.

