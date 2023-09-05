Erdogan complained that he does not see “peace prospects” in Ukraine on the horizon

Yuri Kobzar14:40, 09/05/23

2 minutes.1855

He made this statement immediately after a rather warm meeting with Putin, who unleashed this war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees no “encouraging prospects for peace” in Ukraine on the horizon. He stated this to the Turkish media after returning from Sochi, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, writes the Turkish edition of Milliyet .

“Turkey’s position on the ongoing war in Ukraine is clear. From day one, we have always defended peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We have worked hard to prevent further bloodshed,” Erdogan said.

According to him, Ankara tried to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table, “instead of exacerbating the problem and adding fuel to the fire.

“Unfortunately, the war that began 1.5 years ago is still ongoing. There is also no hopeful prospect of peace on the horizon,” Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey is ready to act as an intermediary in the exchange of prisoners and in the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

“We hope that this war, which has damaged our two neighbors and our region, will end in a just and lasting peace based on international law,” the Turkish leader said

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...