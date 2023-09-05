Engineering equipment and millions of rounds of ammunition: Germany will give Ukraine a new package of weapons

Yuri Kobzar22:18, 09/05/23
Deliveries occur both at the expense of the stocks of the Bundeswehr, and directly from the assembly line.
Germany has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine . According to the Chancellery of the German Government , we are talking about the supply of ammunition and military equipment, in particular engineering.
It is noted that the new package is part of a large support program that Germany provides to Ukraine. It includes supplies from the stocks of the German army and directly from industry.
In particular, additionally will be delivered:
- 10 thousand shells for Gepard anti-aircraft installations;
- armored bridgelayer Beaver;
- 4 vehicles for border protection;
- 20 thousand goggles for soldiers;
- 4 heavy tractors with trailers for transporting tanks;
- 32 Zetros trucks;
- over 8.5 million small arms cartridges;
- 27 thousand 40-mm mortar shells.