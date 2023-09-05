Engineering equipment and millions of rounds of ammunition: Germany will give Ukraine a new package of weapons

Yuri Kobzar22:18, 09/05/23

Deliveries occur both at the expense of the stocks of the Bundeswehr, and directly from the assembly line.

Germany has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine . According to the Chancellery of the German Government , we are talking about the supply of ammunition and military equipment, in particular engineering.

It is noted that the new package is part of a large support program that Germany provides to Ukraine. It includes supplies from the stocks of the German army and directly from industry.

In particular, additionally will be delivered:

10 thousand shells for Gepard anti-aircraft installations;

armored bridgelayer Beaver;

4 vehicles for border protection;

20 thousand goggles for soldiers;

4 heavy tractors with trailers for transporting tanks;

32 Zetros trucks;

over 8.5 million small arms cartridges;

27 thousand 40-mm mortar shells.

