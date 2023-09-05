September 5, 2023

Traitor and commander of the Vostok Battalion Alexander Khodakovsky

One of the biggest problems of the Russian army is the destruction of minefields, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy with cluster munitions.

The Russian invaders continue to complain about the intensification of the counter-offensive operation of the Ukrainian army, which smashes the Russians from a distance with artillery, after which it proceeds to assault with infantry. One of the leaders of the “DPR” Alexander Khodakovsky in his Telegram channel complains about the heavy artillery strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which cause heavy losses of Russians, remote demining, as well as psychological breakdowns of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The occupiers admit that the psychological impact of the constant fire damage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine becomes extremely painful. Khodakovsky described the difficult situation for the Russians in the Zaporozhye direction of the front on the outskirts of Novodonetsky.

Moreover, one of the biggest problems of the Russian army is the destruction of minefields, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy with cluster munitions.

Khodakovsky admits that the Russians cannot raise their heads and restore the effectiveness of minefields: sappers cannot get out of the trenches under constant shelling. Engineers do not have time to restore the dugouts, since the artillery strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not stop.

As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine easily overcome mine-cleared areas and land infantry from armored vehicles in close proximity to Russian positions.

At the moment, the assault on Novodonetsky is underway, after which the invaders are afraid for the fate of Novomayorsky, to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in all likelihood, will transfer similar tactics.

Recall that propagandists from the Russian Federation have problems: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the place of the front breakthrough in the South.

Like this: Like Loading...