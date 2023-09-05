Can Ukraine’s armed forces mobilize 300,000 in one go? — Interview with Danilov

August 30, 2023

Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (RNBO), discussed the military’s mobilization plans and the impact of corrupt military officials in an interview with NV on Aug. 30.

The ongoing mobilization, initially announced by the president on Feb. 24, 2022, is still in progress. Currently, the military is “enlisting as many (mobilized individuals) as needed” and the military’s plans for recruitment are being adhered to, Danilov told NV.

“Every morning when I go to work, I see a line at one of the recruitment centers nearby,” Danilov said. “We don’t have a situation where it’s a kind of process (mobilization) that needs to be loudly talked about by everyone. Are there any issues? Well, yes, of course, there are, as in any matter. But it’s not extremely critical.”

Danilov said that a new mobilization plan, once approved, is put into action every two months. The military request the necessary procedures to be conducted through sessions of the National Security and Defense Council to ensure the process continues. However, Danilov stated that there is no necessity to recruit 300,000 individuals into the army all at once.

Furthermore, Danilov said that the increasing cases of military officials being found to have taken bribes have not influenced the count of those undergoing mobilization.

“Another issue is that Russia consistently alleges that we’re conscripting the elderly, blind, and deaf people into the army,” Danilov added.

“Spreading such narratives is their prerogative. However, I can state that we have cases, not isolated ones, where people have sustained injuries, where people have lost specific body parts, and yet they proceed to the front lines, continuing their service.”

