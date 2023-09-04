Ukraine received the first American Vampire drone interception systems

According to the Pentagon, Ukrainian troops are already using the Vampire missile system to destroy Russian drones.

The mobile system was designed to detect and intercept enemy drones such as the Shahed-136. Their transfer was announced by the allies to protect Ukrainian airspace and civil infrastructure.

“The first Vampire complexes have been delivered and are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

Air defense systems were included in the $1.3 billion US military aid package announced on July 19, 2023. However, the number of installations planned for transfer was not indicated at the time.

Multifunctional missile system Vampire of the American company L3Harris

Now, thanks to the manufacturer’s investor newsletter, it has become known that 4 of the 14 systems have already arrived in Ukraine in the middle of the year, and the rest should arrive by the end of the year. The Pentagon refused to provide details on the timing of further deliveries.

About Vampire systems

The Vampire mobile system is a new development. VAMPIRE field tests began in 2021, and in the summer of 2022 the company continued to test the range of targets and the overall reliability of the systems.

The guided weapons system of the anti-aircraft complex integrates the WESCAM MX-10 optical-electronic system with thermal imaging and television cameras, which is responsible for identifying targets and guiding and launching four 70 mm guided missiles.

Multifunctional missile system Vampire of the American company L3Harris

The basis of the complex is a guided 70-mm APKWS missile manufactured by BAE Systems. It is equipped with a remote detonator for intercepting aerial targets.

The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) is a laser guidance system installed on Hydra 70 missiles. This upgrade turns unguided aircraft missiles into high-precision munitions.

The complex is portable and can be installed on various vehicles, including civilian off-road vehicles.

The type of chassis for the Vampire units that were ordered for Ukraine is unknown. However, when concluding the contract, it was chosen by the customer, namely the US Department of Defense.

