Ukraine just became the first country ✡️ With a 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐡 President and a 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦 Defense Minister ☪️

Sept 4

Think about it! Rustem Umerov has been appointed new Minister of Defense by Zelensky.

☝️ 41 years old, Umerov was born in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan into a family of deported Crimean Tatars.

As Crimeans, like Ukrainians, were 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 and 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐝 under decades of Soviet occupation.

💡 Umerov previously worked in finance & diplomacy and notably helped negotiate exchanges of political prisoners and Prisoners of War.

Persecution of the Crimean Tatars resumed after 2014. Some leaders were harassed, and one was even sent to a psychiatric hospital, a well known KGB tactic to torment dissidents. https://www.rferl.org/a/crimea-umerov-psychiatric-treatment-outcry-human-rights-russia-ukraine/27943461.html

