Russians’ crossing destroyed near Klishchiivka

4 September, 2023

A crossing and Russian armored vehicles were destroyed near Klishchiivka. September 2023. Ukraine. Frame from the video of the 45th Brigade

In the Bakhmut sector, near Klishchiivka, a Russian crossing with armored vehicles has been destroyed.

The crossing was discovered by Ukrainian reconnaissance drones, which adjusted artillery fire.

The position was defeated by the 45th Artillery Brigade.

This bridge crossing was supposed to help the Russians move armored vehicles toward Klishchiivka, south of Bakhmut.

A couple of infantry fighting vehicles of the invaders were destroyed near the crossing.

Another destroyed and abandoned infantry fighting vehicle was shown by the Territorial Defense soldiers near Klishchiivka.

This position is located near the destroyed Russian bridge crossing.

Ukrainian analyst Roman Bochkala released a video from the National Guard of Ukraine featuring a Russian tank on fire near Klishchiivka.

“Aerial reconnaissance of the National Guard of Ukraine showed a tank burning and exploding in Klishchiivka,” the video caption reads.

Destroyed tank and two infantry fighting vehicles near Klishchiivka. September 2023. Ukraine. Footage from the video Bochkala_WAR

It is also worth noting that two destroyed infantry fighting vehicles stand near the defeated tank.

As previously reported, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Defense Forces intended to liberate Klishchiivka in the near future.

The site of the destruction of the Russian crossing and equipment near Klishchiivka

As previously reported, in late August, Ukrainian forces defeated Russian armored vehicles that were trying to advance near Klishchiivka. Also, Ukrainian forces neutralized Russian infantry with cluster munitions near the village of Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut sector.

