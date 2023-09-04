“Russian culture has beauty”: Pope Francis explains his statement about Russia’s greatness

Yuri Kobzar19:57, 09/04/23

The pontiff is justified by the fact that his statement was poorly worded.

Pope Francis considered unsuccessful his recent statement in which he called on Russians to remember the “great and enlightened” empire of Peter the Great and Catherine the Second. In a commentary to journalists, the Pope called those statements poorly worded, writes Reuters .

“I did not mean imperialism when I said this. Perhaps it was not the best way of expression, but speaking of great Russia, I was thinking not so much geographically as culturally,” Francis justified.

According to the pontiff, his scandalous comment was an unprepared speech, and the words about Peter and Catherine came to his mind because he studied the history of Russia at school.

“Russian culture has such beauty, such depth. It cannot be canceled because of political problems. There were dark political years in Russia, but there is a legacy available to everyone,” he said.

