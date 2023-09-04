Russia cancelled Zapad large-scale exercises because of war against Ukraine

Sergey Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, has said that the country would not conduct Zapad-2023 strategic exercises this year.

Source: Zvezda with reference to Shoigu’s statement at a press conference

Details: When asked by journalists whether Russia would conduct the Zapad-2023 exercises, Shoigu replied: “No, this year we have training in Ukraine.”

Reference: Zapad (West) exercises are a joint strategic training between Russia and Belarus. They were held in Belarus every two years (2009, 2013, 2017, 2021).

In 2021, the manoeuvres involved about 200,000 soldiers, up to 760 pieces of equipment and 15 warships.

