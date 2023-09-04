Night strike on the Odessa region: most of the “Shaheds” were shot down, but there was a hit (photo)

Anastasia Pechenyuk07:37, 09/04/23

The civilian infrastructure was again under attack by the enemy.

At night, the Russian Federation attacked the south of the Odessa region, in particular, the Kiliya and Izmail districts, using attack drones.

As the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, said on the air of the telethon, civilian infrastructure was again under attack by the enemy.

“The vast majority of drones were destroyed by the Air Defense Forces. The final figures are still being specified. Just recently there was a retreat, the data is being compiled. … Unfortunately, there is a hit on civilian infrastructure, there are damaged buildings, information about the victims is being specified,” she said.

Gumenyuk stressed that the route of the drones was the same as during the previous attack, which took place a day ago. The speaker noted that the enemy has enough resources to repeat such attacks even one after another.

“The alarm lasted more than 3.5 hours. … The attack occurred in several waves. The tactics were repeated almost completely, as the previous night. This is quite predictable, since the enemy is haunted by the activity of the region, which did not submit, did not succumb, did not stop activities after completion grain agreement,” she added.

Updated (7:35 a.m.): The Southern Defense Forces inform that during a night attack by the enemy on the civilian infrastructure of the Danube region, air defense forces shot down 17 Russian kamikaze drones. There are destructions in two territorial communities of the Odessa region.

“In several settlements of the Izmail district, warehouse and industrial buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged. Also, due to the ingress of debris, as a result of damage, several fires broke out on the territory of civilian facilities. There were no casualties as a result of a night raid. ” OVA Oleg Kiper.

According to the head of the OVA, all relevant services continue to work on the spot, law enforcement officers record the crimes of Russians.

