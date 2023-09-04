Ka-52 helicopter crashes over Sea of Azov – Russian media

A Ka-52 helicopter crashed in the Sea of Azov, according to preliminary data, two pilots were rescued.

A Telegram channel Baza reported this, Ukrinform reported.

According to sources in the Russian rescue services, the helicopter crashed in the morning of September 1 in the Sea of Azov, about 1.5 kilometers from the coastline.

According to a preliminary version, the crash was caused by difficult weather conditions – there was heavy fog in the area.

There were two crew members on board the Ka-52. They were evacuated during the rescue operation.

There is no official confirmation of the crash.

As reported, an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, killing all the people on board.

