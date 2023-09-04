veth

Ka-52 helicopter crashes over Sea of Azov – Russian media

A Ka-52 helicopter crashed in the Sea of Azov, according to preliminary data, two pilots were rescued.

Telegram channel Baza reported this, Ukrinform reported.

According to sources in the Russian rescue services, the helicopter crashed in the morning of September 1 in the Sea of Azov, about 1.5 kilometers from the coastline.

According to a preliminary version, the crash was caused by difficult weather conditions – there was heavy fog in the area.

There were two crew members on board the Ka-52. They were evacuated during the rescue operation.

There is no official confirmation of the crash.

As reported, an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, killing all the people on board.

