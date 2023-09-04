It became known what Putin fed Erdogan during the visit

Ekaterina Girnyk18:00, 09/04/23

1 min.1447

The working lunch menu includes two appetizers, soup, two hot dishes to choose from and dessert.

The menu of the working lunch of Putin and Erdogan became known / Collage UNIAN, photo UNIAN, photo depositphotos.com , photo wikimedia.org

It became known the menu of the working lunch during the meeting of Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi. Photos of the lunch menu are published by Russian TG channels .

It is noted that the menu includes two appetizers, a soup, two hot dishes to choose from and a dessert.

So, among the appetizers there is a salad of smoked trout with cucumber and avocado and red mullet with tomato and Jerusalem artichoke. Next, kharcho soup with beef will be served.

From hot dishes, you can choose from mullet with vegetables and spinach sauce or grilled lamb loin with parsnip puree. And for dessert – “Bird’s milk”.

Also, two variants of Russian wine will be presented on the tables.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...