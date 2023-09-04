How Cheap Hobby Drones Became One of Ukraine’s Most Vital Weapons

September 4, 2023

Single FPV drones worth $260 have been taking out Russian tanks worth millions of dollars. Ukraine’s armed forces need more and one man has a plan to make that happen.

Ukraine’s ever-escalating drone race with Russia is reaching a critical stage and a low-tech $260 hobby drone has become one of the most vital weapons in the war.

In this new Kyiv Post video, hear about how individual FPV drones flown by Ukrainian pilots are being used to destroy Russian vehicles worth millions of dollars.

But it’s not all good news for Kyiv’s armed forces – Russia is also using them and has been far more effective at setting up factories to construct them as well as obtaining the necessary parts from China.

That’s why Oleksii Asanov, a Ukrainian volunteer and co-founder of KazhanFLY, has set up ‘Social Drone UA’, a project he hopes will recruit people from around the world to build FPV drones and send them to Ukraine’s troops on the frontlines.

“If we had millions of drones and thousands of professional pilots, we would win this war very fast,” Asanov says.

Watch the video above for more and visit Social Drone UA.

