Finished the war: Shoigu canceled large military exercises “West-2023”

Yuri Kobzar20:35, 09/04/23

The Russian army is “training” in Ukraine, it is not up to maneuvers in Belarus now.

Earlier this year, Russia failed to hold a “Tank Biathlon” and has now decided not to conduct large-scale military exercises “West-2023”. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a commentary to the Russian media.

So, when asked by journalists whether Russia would conduct the Zapad-2023 exercises, Shoigu answered rather briefly:

“No, this year we have training in Ukraine.

He did not give any other details, in particular about the reasons for the cancellation of the exercises.

