Finished the war: Shoigu canceled large military exercises “West-2023”

Yuri Kobzar20:35, 09/04/23
The Russian army is “training” in Ukraine, it is not up to maneuvers in Belarus now.
Earlier this year, Russia failed to hold a “Tank Biathlon” and has now decided not to conduct large-scale military exercises “West-2023”. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a commentary to the Russian media.
So, when asked by journalists whether Russia would conduct the Zapad-2023 exercises, Shoigu answered rather briefly:
“No, this year we have training in Ukraine.
He did not give any other details, in particular about the reasons for the cancellation of the exercises.
One comment
“No, this year we have training in Ukraine. NO COMMENT.