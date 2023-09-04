Erdogan failed to convince Putin to return to the grain agreement

Katerina Chernovol17:56, 09/04/23

2 minutes.773

To resume grain exports from Ukraine, the Kremlin requires the fulfillment of previously set conditions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, failed to convince the Kremlin to return to the grain deal that Russia thwarted in July.

This was stated by the Russian dictator at a press conference after the meeting. According to Putin, in order for the Russian Federation to return to the grain agreement, under which Ukraine exported grain across the Black Sea, the Kremlin requires that the conditions set earlier be met.

“Russia will be ready to revive the grain agreement and will do it as soon as all the fixed agreements are fulfilled,” Putin said.

According to the dictator, he is waiting for the lifting of part of the sanctions against the supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to European markets.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...