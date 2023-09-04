Armed Forces of Ukraine landed troops and hit the Russians on a new sector of the front in the South – media

September 3, 2023

OSINT analysis allowed us to establish another successful UAF operation in the South.

The units of the Ukrainian army achieved new success on the Kinburn Spit (south of the Nikolaev region), where they were able to gain a foothold and advance the day before. OSINT analysts were able to confirm the landing of the Ukrainian troops and the subsequent development of the offensive thanks to the video of the Russians, in which the occupiers are trying to contain the Ukrainian offensive.

The footage was geolocated by the military OSINT analyst of the Telegram channel Kravchuk, according to whom, the Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the operation.

“The presence and advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this sector of the front has been recorded. No details yet, no one is commenting on this, only the Russians are publishing videos. Recently, operations of this type have been carried out quite often on our part, so we are waiting for more interesting news,” the expert writes.

Operating in the South, in the Dnieper Delta, Ukrainian units regularly land on the left bank, arranging attacks by saboteurs and Special Operations Forces. At the moment, several bridgeheads have been created on the Left Bank at once, which the Russians cannot knock out in any way. In all likelihood, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to create another foothold, this time on the Kinburn Spit.

Recall that earlier the sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian column on the left bank of the Dnieper.

