The Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the TOS-1A Solntsepyok in the Luhansk region

An FPV drone destroyed the Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Luhansk region.

The Bavovna Telegram channel reported on this.

The operator of the “Achilles” company of unmanned attack aircraft systems of the 92nd “Ivan Sirko” Mechanized Brigade hit the target.

According to the video, the Solntsepyok launcher was equipped with a special grid that was supposed to protect it from the dropping of ammunition and FPV drones.

The drone hit the upper part of the launcher, which suggests that the munition had a HEAT warhead.

The hit was followed by the detonation of the flamethrower system’s ammunition.

It is noted that the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system had complete ammunition, i.e., there were 24 missiles.

It is also reported that three crew members did not survive.

Detonation of the TOS 1-A Solntsepyok munition. Source: frame from the video



The Oryx OSINT service notes that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed four TOS 1-A Solntsepek flamethrower systems, while three more systems and four transport and loading vehicles were captured.

Militarnyi previously reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine used a trophy TOS-1A Solntsepyok on Russian positions.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian military was armed with an unspecified number of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.

Some sources claimed that the Russians had up to 50 systems.

Like this: Like Loading...