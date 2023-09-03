The media found that the US could “push” Wallace to the decision to quit

Veronika Prokhorenko17:01, 09/03/23

2 minutes.2

The former head of the British Ministry of Defense is accused of a diplomatic scandal over defense procurement with Washington.

The sudden resignation from the post of British Defense Minister Ben Wallace was preceded by a diplomatic scandal that provoked the then minister with the US government because of military helicopters.

It is noted that Wallace threatened the United States to cancel the defense order of military helicopters to arm the British Special Forces, writes The Sunday Times .

The former Minister of Defense of Britain made a corresponding warning to his colleague in the Pentagon (Lloyd Austin – UNIAN) last month. This happened before the governments reached a consensus on this issue, the media points out.

This caused tension in the diplomatic relations of the two countries, the US and British ambassadors “pressed” on Downing Street (the street where the residence of the British Prime Minister and other members of the government is located) to intervene in the situation.

British and American ambassadors have forced Downing Street to intervene in an attempt to defuse tensions.

Already on Thursday, August 31, Wallace officially left the post. Previously, he expected to become the next NATO Secretary General after Jens Stoltenberg. However, back in June, the former minister admitted that his NATO campaign had failed. The incumbent US leader Joe Biden refused to support his candidacy.

British Ministry of Defense after Wallace headed by “cautious heir”

Recall that Grant Shepps , the former Minister of Energy and Carbon Neutrality, headed the British Ministry of Defense to replace Ben Wallace .

The Politico edition assessed what policy, after the “supporter of Ukraine” Wallace, will choose for the ministry Shepps. They believe that he will observe the principle of “cautious succession” in key issues in the Wallace case. In particular, regarding the war in Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...