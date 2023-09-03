The dismissal of Reznikov: Zelensky revealed who will head the Ministry of Defense

Evgenia Sokolenko22:07, 09/03/23

Parliament will be asked to make a personnel decision next week.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the dismissal of Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense in an evening address .

“This week, the parliament will also be asked to make a personnel decision. I want to outline it now. I decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksiy Reznikov went through these more than 550 days of a full-scale war. I think that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction both with the military and with society as a whole,” the Ukrainian leader said.

According to Zelensky, the Ministry of Defense should be headed by Rustem Umerov.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine knows this person well, and Mr. Umerov does not need additional introductions. I expect the Parliament to support this candidacy,” he added.

