In the Kursk region, the drone fell into the FSB (video)

The governor says the fire originated in a non-residential building.

In the Kursk region in the evening they announced an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Judging by the video, a fire broke out near the building of the Federal Security Service in Kurchatov .

Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit blamed Ukraine for the attack. “As a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone, a fire was recorded in a non-residential building in the city of Kurchatov. It was eliminated by firefighters. There were no casualties, law enforcement agencies are working on the spot,” he wrote on his Telegram channel .

The building, which was filmed on video, looks like the department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Kursk region.

Explosion in the Kursk region

