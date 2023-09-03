In Putin’s hometown, a new fiery state of emergency: what happened (photo, video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk12:31, 09/03/23

The Russian Federation claims that information about the victims has not yet been received.

On Sunday morning, September 3, in the Russian city of St. Petersburg – this is the hometown of dictator Vladimir Putin, there was a new fiery state of emergency.

A fire broke out in the city near the Ruchi oil depot, which is located in the Krasnogvardeisky district, Russian media reported. According to eyewitnesses, the sounds of explosions were heard near the scene of the incident.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of St. Petersburg in Telegram reported that a hangar on an area of ​​800 square meters was on fire in this area. The department says there are no reports of casualties yet.

“In St. Petersburg, the firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia eliminate a large fire,” the report says.

Powerful fire in St. Petersburg

Information appeared on the network that fuel and gas cylinders were stored this way.

