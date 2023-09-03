Faces of Death: 18+ Images and Videos

CAUTION! OVER 18 ONLY! NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!

September 3, 2023

War is a close companion of death. This is not any sort of wisdom, it’s common sense. This distinct and straightforward fact was known and accepted by the little dictator in the Kremlin and his cronies. This is a truth even if the war had lasted only a couple of weeks or even days. Death and misery has never kept Vlad Putin from achieving – or trying to achieve – his goals. Death is as much a part of his regime, as blue is a part of the sky.

Who cares? They certainly didn’t. None of them would be affected. Only their meat puppets and Ukrainians would suffer, and it didn’t matter if it would be one of each or tens of thousands.

War is a close companion of death.

Now, 17 months later, they have lost over 260,000 dead and hundreds of thousands more of wounded and maimed. No one knows how many Ukrainians have died. But, even one is too many. On the orc side, no number is too high. After all, they are the ones who brought death and destruction to Ukrainian lands, just because.

The following are only small glimpses of death, in videos and pictures. Of course, they are all orcs. Seeing dead or dying orcs is nothing bad. They could just surrender, or go back where they came from. Then, they could stay alive. No one asked them to invade.

47th Brigade-KA-52 hit and drops like a rock

Artillery barrage, filmed with thermal imager

Dead Buryats

A more positive video. Aerial scouts of the Kara-Dag brigade found wounded comrades with the help of drones in Zaporozhye region and help them with essentials before assisting them to find the way back.



Dead orcs in a trench. Zaporizhia front.





Drone gets orc with a grenade



Russian soldier gets ripped apart by drone grenade.



Invaders take shelter in a house and gets blown up with everyone inside.



Died for his Führer, left behind by his comrades.

More dead and abandoned invaders.

Does Vlad care?



Welcome to Ukraine: Two grenades for one invader.

Liberated village of Blagodatne, Donetsk region.



Last, something more pleasant. A baby fox was saved and taken care of. It is common to see Ukrainian soldiers showing kindness to animals. Despite the harshness and cruelties of this war, they kept their humanity.

Like this: Like Loading...