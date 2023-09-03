Faces of Death: 18+ Images and Videos

CAUTION! OVER 18 ONLY! NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!
September 3, 2023
War is a close companion of death. This is not any sort of wisdom, it’s common sense. This distinct and straightforward fact was known and accepted by the little dictator in the Kremlin and his cronies. This is a truth even if the war had lasted only a couple of weeks or even days. Death and misery has never kept Vlad Putin from achieving – or trying to achieve – his goals. Death is as much a part of his regime, as blue is a part of the sky.
Who cares? They certainly didn’t. None of them would be affected. Only their meat puppets and Ukrainians would suffer, and it didn’t matter if it would be one of each or tens of thousands.
Now, 17 months later, they have lost over 260,000 dead and hundreds of thousands more of wounded and maimed. No one knows how many Ukrainians have died. But, even one is too many. On the orc side, no number is too high. After all, they are the ones who brought death and destruction to Ukrainian lands, just because.
The following are only small glimpses of death, in videos and pictures. Of course, they are all orcs. Seeing dead or dying orcs is nothing bad. They could just surrender, or go back where they came from. Then, they could stay alive. No one asked them to invade.
One thing you do notice in these videos, the russian trenches reflect how they live at home, they resemble garbage dumps. I have watched a few ex US military guys, and they stress you have to bury all your garbage immediately.
That is exactly what I learned. This is important. Their positions can be spotted a mile away just from the garbage strewn about. But, what do you expect? Like you said, they live like pigs at home, and there is virtually no military training for them. I doubt that their training program even touches this subject.