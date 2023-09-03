Drone launches recorded in Primorsko-Akhtarsk

Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:25, 09/03/23

Now in Ukraine they did not declare an air alert.

The Russian Federation could launch strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed” type from the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Territory).

This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Attention! Probable launches of shock UAVs of the Shahed type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. We will inform you about the change in the situation later!” – says the message from 22:46.

In addition, the military observes the activity of Russian tactical aviation in the eastern and southeastern directions. “The threat of the use of aviation weapons! In case of an alarm, go to the shelter,” they added.

