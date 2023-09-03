Attack on Odessa region: air defense destroyed 22 out of 25 “Shaheds”, there is a hit in the infrastructure

Antonina Dolomanzhi07:24, 09/03/23

2 minutes.8973UPDATED

It is preliminary known about two victims as a result of the attack on the south of the region.

Tonight, the Russian invaders carried out several waves of attacks with Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, ​​Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that a total of 25 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were recorded, which attacked the southern regions of the Odessa region. Of these, 22 were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine clarify that the enemy has once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Danube region in the Odessa region.

“Unfortunately, there was a hit in the port infrastructure, resulting in a fire, which firefighters quickly eliminated,” the report says.

Preliminary, it is known about two injured civilians.

Updated 9:10. As the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper later clarified , the injured civilians were two employees of the port. Both wounded were hospitalized.

Kiper added that all relevant services are working at the site of the hit, and law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the crimes of the Russian Federation.

