World Bank allocates $232M for critical housing repairs in Ukraine

02.09.2023 17:19

A new World Bank project “Housing Repair for People’s Empowerment Project” will enable 100,000 families in Ukraine make urgent repairs of homes damaged by Russia’s invasion.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine announced this, referring to data provided by the World Bank that allocated $232 million for critical housing repairs in Ukraine.

“The financing will make it possible to carry out repairs, such as replacing windows or repairing the roof. In general, as part of the project, about 98,000 houses and 8,000 apartments in five regions are planned to be repaired,” the report says.

According to the World Bank, the war in Ukraine impacted about 1.4 million houses where 3.5 million people lived. The total damage cost to Ukraine’s housing sector is estimated to be more than $50 billion.

This project is designed to help fix the approximately two-thirds of Ukraine’s damaged residential buildings that are considered repairable.

