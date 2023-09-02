Why is the Ukrainian Offensive so Slow? Former US Soldiers on War in Ukraine

UNITED24
Is the Ukrainian counteroffensive too slow? In this episode, United 24 Media reporter Zhenia Melnyk discusses this question with Chaz and Nick. They are both ex-US military and came to Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion. Having worked mainly in Southern Ukraine, they are well aware of all strategetic and operational challenges Ukrainian troops are facing on their path of liberation.
All the armchair generals in Western media should be made to watch this video, and listen to some real experts on the war in Ukraine.