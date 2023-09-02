War update: Ukraine’s offensive continues toward Melitopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. More than 15 combat clashes were reported on Saturday.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, releasing an operational update as of 18:00 on Saturday, September 2, Ukrinform reports.



“Ukraine’s Defense Forces are conducting an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, getting entrenched in the gained positions and engaging in counterbattery combat,” the report reads.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two – on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems.



Ukraine’s missile and artillery units hit five Russian manpower and weapons clusters, 12 artillery systems in firing positions, two ammunition depots, two control points, and an anti-aircraft missile system.



More than 15 combat clashes took place during the day.



The Russian army launched two missile attacks and 34 airstrikes, as well as 42 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, dead and wounded were reported among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure sustained destruction.



It is highly likely that Russia will continue its missile and air strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the Chuhunivka area, Kharkiv region. Mortars and artillery hit over 20 settlements, including Khrinivka, Karpovychi, and Leonivka, Chernihiv region, Ukrainske, Shalyhine, Kostiantynivka, Veselivka, Riasne, and Hrabovske, Sumy region, and Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Varvarivka, and Potykhonove, Kharkiv region.



On the Kupiansk axis, Kamianka and Berestove, Kharkiv region, came under enemy fire.



On the Lyman axis, the enemy undertook unsuccessful offensive efforts in the Novoyehorivka area, Luhansk region. Russian airstrikes targeted Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region, and Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. Over 10 settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Dronivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Vesele, and Pryvillia, Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, over 15 localities were hit by enemy artillery, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians ran futile offensive stunts in the area east of Severne, Donetsk region. Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Avdiivka, Stepove, and Novokalynove, Donetsk region, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.



In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area south of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Kostiantynivka, and Yelizavetivka, Donetsk region, were hit by Russian artillery.



In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Staromaiorske, Donetsk region. Russian artillery also shelled 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromaiorske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Piatykhatka, Zaporizhia region, and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, were subjected to Russian artillery fire.



Nearly a dozen populaces, including Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Mykolaivka, Tyahinka, Kherson, and Pervomaiske, Kherson region, were hit by enemy fire in the Kherson direction.



