Ukrainian Forces Demolish Large Concentration Of Russian Troops Near Bakhmut

The occupiers were hit by “Gvozdikas” and “Grads”.

2.09.2023

Ukrainian artillerymen from the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully thinned out the ranks of the invaders. In the Bakhmut direction, aerial reconnaissance of the brigade discovered a significant concentration of Russians, on which they worked out with self-propelled guns 2S-1 “Gvozdika” and BM-21 “Grad”.

For most of the invaders, these “fireworks” were the last. A video of the destruction of the enemy was shown at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to move forward in the Bakhmut direction.

At the same time, they inflict tangible losses on the invaders.

“Bakhmut direction. We are moving forward. Artillery of the 22nd Motorized Brigade is working. Aerial reconnaissance discovered a concentration of a large number of Russians. With accurate shots from the 2S-1 Gvozdika self-propelled guns and a volley from the BM-21 Grad, most of the invaders were destroyed,” the General Staff said in a statement.





