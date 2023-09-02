Ukraine hits Russia with weapons of its own production, this is a new stage of the war – CNN

Marta Gichko22:47, 09/02/23

Ukrainian officials are hinting that there will only be more strikes against Russia.

The Ukrainian defense industry is developing at an unprecedented pace. This allows Kyiv to hit far beyond the front line.

According to a CNN article , Ukraine is developing the production of attack drones, sea drones, and also hints at the production of its own long-range missiles.

Flocks of drones

On the morning of August 29, flocks of Ukrainian drones flew over seven regions of Russia. Part was intercepted; some flew to the targets and hit them.

Several of them reached the Russian air base at Pskov , about 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, destroying two Russian military transport planes and damaging two more.

“This was the most dramatic evidence of a new stage in the war: the growing desire of Ukraine to take the war to Russian territory. Air and sea drones, mysterious new missiles and sabotage teams are part of the toolkit. Russian airfields, air defense and shipping are among the targets. Ukraine has many reasons for expanding the conflict “, – writes the publication.

It is noted that “a victory is a victory, wherever and whenever it happens” – whether it is damage to aircraft at a remote Russian air base, disruption of commercial aviation and shipping, or stress on the inhabitants of the border regions of Russia, or strikes on Russian air defense in Crimea.

For Ukrainians subjected to endless drone and missile attacks, evidence of retaliation (albeit on a much smaller scale) is a welcome boost in morale.

“The war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely just process,” President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attacks on Russia.

Ukraine develops the ability to demonstrate strength

Attacks away from the current front line are also evidence that the Ukrainian ability to demonstrate its strength is developing. The publication notes that this projection deliberately relies on Ukrainian adaptations in terms of both technology and tactics.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov have repeatedly assured Western partners that their weapons will not be used against targets inside Russia. This will be regarded by Moscow as an act of aggression that will make them a party to the conflict.

This was repeated this week by Advisor to the President of Ukraine – Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podolyak. “Ukraine strictly adheres to the obligations not to use the weapons of its partners to strike at the territory of Russia,” he said.

Instead, Ukraine is moving forward in building a weapons industry that will provide everything from 155mm artillery shells to longer-range drones, and now, it seems, a new long-range missile.

Senior Ukrainian officials are hinting at the development of a new cruise missile. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, released a video of the likely missile last week with the caption: “The missile program of the President of Ukraine in action. Tests successful, use effective.”

Later, he spoke of a three-year development program, “to overcome the distance of thousands of kilometers, this is the work of large teams, powerful work. Now we can say that we have a result.”

Zelensky himself dropped a cryptic hint, congratulating the Ministry of Strategic Industry with the message: “The successful use of our long-range weapons: the target was hit 700 kilometers away!”

The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications wrote on Telegram: “The Russians, having launched a full-scale aggression, counted on their impunity. They thought that the hostilities would be localized in Ukraine, and they would feel safe in their rear. Increasing the range destroys the Russian illusion of security and increases the cost of aggression to the enemy.”

Key “birds” of Ukraine

Central to this projection of power is a group of Ukrainian drones, both in the air and at sea. The latest models have a longer range and greater payload than previous models.

The attack on the Pskov air base is the product of a development team, although how it was carried out remains a mystery. The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that the attack was carried out from Russian territory, but declined to say which drones were used and how many.

Perhaps this is Budanov’s game to sow panic and doubt in Russia. The drones may have been launched from Ukraine, but accurate targeting over 700 kilometers would require a step change in navigation capabilities.

One Russian blogger complained that the strike on Pskov showed that Russian air defenses had not adapted to defend against repeated Ukrainian drone strikes.

The damage inflicted would not break the spine of the Russian Air Force, but was a serious blow. On August 22, at least one Tu-22M strategic bomber was set on fire at the Soltsy-2 air base in northern Russia, followed by an attack on Pskov.

The sea is not a storm

Ukraine has also invested heavily in the development of maritime drones. The last deployed carry an explosive load of up to 400 kilograms, capable of hitting a large ship.

In early August, one such drone hit a Russian SIG tanker near the Kerch Strait, stopping it but not sinking it. Another hit a Russian ship in the port of Novosibirsk.

The maritime drones used against Russian naval and merchant ships in the Black Sea both boost morale and make Russian calculations more difficult. Some Russian warships in the Black Sea have mounted machine guns on their decks to ward off weapons that are difficult to defend against.

These attacks are forcing Russia to spend time devising countermeasures: one recent example is the sinking of barges near the Kerch Bridge to Crimea to prevent another strike by maritime drones.

As Mick Ryan, author of the blog Futura Doctrina and a former general in the Australian armed forces, writes: “Almost unable to create their own conventional navy to fight the Russians, the Ukrainians have developed unmanned capabilities. Although they are ostensibly designed to sink or damage Russian surface military ships, they also have a psychological effect, persuading Russian ships not to go to sea.”

Leaky Russian air defense

The Institute for the Study of War notes that Russian troops have concentrated their air defenses on cover for Moscow. However, these funds somehow missed an extremely large number of Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainians are also more focused on the deterioration of Russian transport links, air defenses and bases in annexed Crimea. Last month, they launched a missile attack on one of Russia’s state-of-the-art S-400 air defense systems on the coast of Crimea, followed by a special forces raid.

Then Budanov said: “At the moment we have the ability to hit any part of the temporarily occupied Crimea. We can reach the enemy absolutely anywhere.”

Longer-range strikes are a continuation of a strategy that has been used successfully since last year to hit Russian logistics centers, command centers and ammunition/fuel depots far behind the front lines. Western longer-range systems such as HIMARS and Storm Shadows, which have a range of 250 km, were critical to these efforts in Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporozhye.

Such weapons make it clear to Russian troops that they are vulnerable far from the front line. A high-ranking Russian general was killed in an attack on a Russian command center in occupied Berdyansk in July, and karma in Donetsk was destroyed in another attack in January, resulting in significant casualties.

“Drone operations and even the development of new missiles will not determine the course of the war. Success or failure for the Ukrainians will be determined by the amount of territory reclaimed from Russian occupation and the ability to deter further aggression. This counter-offensive is making little progress at best. But long-range strike operations have their own value,” the newspaper writes.

Mick Ryan says such operations will only grow. “This is a way to keep fighting when ground maneuver becomes difficult in the wet cold season. And this is a way to show progress in the war to supporters of Ukraine at a time when other operations are slow,” the expert said.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ingat says Russia should expect more. “You see hysteria in Russian society, on Russian propaganda channels. They really don’t like what’s going on. But what did they want?” he said on Friday.

