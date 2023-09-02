Ukraine could ‘strangle Russian forces at Melitopol’ if Putin can’t stop breakout | Ed Arnold

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
One of the many operational decisions facing Ukrainian commanders is that sometime in the next couple of months, the decision will have to be made to consolidate whatever gains they make and then build defensive networks of their own to keep out any putinaZi offensive.
Regarding UK DefSec Benny Wallace’s resignation, which was covered in the interview, his replacement; Grant Shapps, will continue the same staunch support of Ukraine.
Like quite a few senior Tories, Mr Shapps is Jewish and has a better understanding than most of the horrors of fascism.