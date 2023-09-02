This is what greatness looks like: children of the occupied Crimea are offered to donate school lunches for Putin (photo)

Elena Kovalenko20:42, 09/02/23

Children are “recommended” to give up pizza, and to give the money allocated by their parents for school lunches to support the occupying army.

In the annexed Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities are offering students to sacrifice their school lunches to continue the bloody war of conquest in Ukraine .

According to Russian TG channels, a container has appeared in one of the schools in Simferopol to collect donations for the war against the Ukrainian people. Children are “recommended” to give up pizza, and to give the money allocated by their parents for school lunches to support the occupying army.

