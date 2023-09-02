Tarnavsky on the offensive in the south: the closer to victory, the more difficult

Katerina Chernovol22:05, 09/02/23

3 min.372

The general said that earlier Russian troops in the south “just stood and waited for the Ukrainian army,” firing shells and drones at equipment, but now this barrier has been overcome.

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, said that Russia spent 60% of its time and resources on building the first line of defense and only 20% each on building the second and third lines. The Kremlin did not expect the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the first line.

“Now we are between the first and second lines of defense, we are completing the destruction of enemy units that provide cover for the withdrawal of Russian troops behind the second line of defense,” the general said in an interview with the Observer .

According to him, the Russian troops “just stood and waited for the Ukrainian army,” shooting equipment with shells and drones, but now this barrier has been overcome, and the invaders are forced to resort to maneuvers, and the Ukrainians returned their tanks and other armored vehicles to the battlefield after demining.

“The enemy is pulling up reserves not only from Ukraine, but also from Russia. But sooner or later the Russians will run out of all the best soldiers. This will give us an incentive to attack more and faster. We have everything ahead. When we started the counteroffensive, we spent more time than expected to clear the territories,” Tarnavsky added.

According to the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria”, unfortunately, the evacuation of the wounded was difficult. And this also complicated the advancement of Ukrainian troops.

“In my opinion, the Russians believed that the Ukrainians would not pass this line of defense. They were preparing for more than a year. As soon as any equipment appeared there, they immediately began to fire and destroy it. Therefore, mine clearance was carried out only by infantry and only at night,” he added. He.

Tarnavsky explained that there is a very big difference between the first and second line of defense – the second line is not built so well, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use equipment.

“The closer to victory, the more difficult. Why? Because, unfortunately, we are losing the strongest and the best. So now we have to concentrate on certain areas and bring the matter to the end. No matter how hard it is for all of us,” said He.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...