Russian generals Surovikin and Yudin opposed war with Ukraine, – Budanov

Katerina Schwartz12:24, 09/02/23

2 minutes.1709

Surovikin will be made “extreme” for attacks on Moscow, the intelligence officer is sure.

Russian generals Sergei Surovikin and Andrey Yudin opposed the war with Ukraine, said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in an interview for Krym Realiya.

“Yudin in the Main Operational Directorate is one of the really main gliders. He personally opposed all this and said that it would lead to disaster. He is one of the main non-public critics among the military leadership of the Russian Federation, namely the military, who says that all this catastrophe and the further, the worse. Surovikin also opposed it,” Budanov said.

According to him, Surovikin will be made “extreme” for attacks on Moscow

“There should always be someone on the edge. Since he is the commander of the Russian Federation Space Forces, this is his area of ​​responsibility. One way or another, he must be removed.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Surovikin was removed from the post of commander of the aerospace forces, but left at the disposal of the Russian Defense Ministry. Prior to this, information appeared in the media that he was removed from Surovikin and ordered to remain silent , “until they forget about him.” RosSMI reported that Surovikin was put under “house arrest”, although there was no official investigation against him.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...