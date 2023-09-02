Russian Forces Unable to Return Ukrainian Fire in Key Area: ISW

ON 9/2/23

Russian troops are unable to return fire against Ukrainian forces in a critical area along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border as they seek to push back against Kyiv’s counteroffensive, according to a new report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The ISW, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, wrote in its latest update on Friday that Russian Battalion commander Alexander Khodakovsky has warned about Russia’s lack of “counter-battery capabilities” as his troops work to defend areas near Novomaiorske, a small village in southeastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

The report comes as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive operation against Russian forces. Although the counteroffensive appeared to stall for weeks, Ukraine in recent days has made notable progress, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. Ukraine responded to Russia’s invasion, launched in February 2022, with a stronger-than-expected defense effort that has been bolstered by Western military aid, blocking Moscow from making substantial advances despite Russian military leaders’ initial hopes of a quick victory.

Khodakovsky has signaled that his forces are experiencing “extreme physical and psychological stress” while defending the region, southeast of Velyka Novosilka, because of “constant Ukrainian artillery fire” and their alleged “inability to return fire,” according to the report.

“Khodakovsky expressed concerns about whether distressed and exhausted Russian forces will be able to defend against a future Ukrainian offensive in this sector of the front,” the report reads.

The ISW also wrote that Khodakovsky previously raised similar concerns about Russia’s ability to defend the area against Ukraine, but described his latest remarks as “more negative and defeatist in tone.”

The report added that his concerns are “not necessarily indicative of a wider phenomenon in the Russian defense.”

“However, Khodakovsky’s comments likely accurately reflect the situation in his limited but important sector of the frontline as well as the situation for often neglected proxy military formations such as Khodakovsky’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) ‘Vostok’ Battalion,” the ISW’s report reads.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment via email.

Report Comes Amid Ukrainian Advances

The ISW said earlier this week that Ukraine has “made some advances” in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as in areas northwest of Klishchiivka, located around five miles southwest of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Monday said that her country’s military has made advances in their efforts to retake Russian-occupied territory in the Zaporizhzhia region, which has long been a subject of international concern as it is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

“Our units were successful in the direction southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region,” Maliar wrote.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has also touted its forces for retaking control of the village of Urozhaine as a victory in recent weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...