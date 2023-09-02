Russian Federation Announced Another Sea Drone Attack on the Kerch Bridge: Explosions Were Heard

2.09.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the evening of Friday, September 1, explosions sounded again in the area of ​​the Crimean bridge. In the Russian Federation, they announced a new attack by two naval drones, which they allegedly managed to prevent. Later, three drones were counted.

This was written about on the net, and the explosions near the Crimean bridge were confirmed by monitoring channels. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine tried to hit the bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat around 23:15.

It was allegedly discovered and destroyed in the Black Sea. The second boat, as noted by the media, managed to escape.

“The operational headquarters reported that the movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked,” the Russian media wrote.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the second naval drone again tried to strike the Crimean bridge at 2:10 a.m. on September 2. He, too, was allegedly destroyed. A few minutes later, Shoigu was told about the third allegedly destroyed semi-submersible unmanned boat.

Recall that the Russian invaders after the attacks on the Crimean bridge decided to strengthen its protection. To do this, they are installing booms, which, as the invaders expect, will stop Ukrainian sea drones.

These barriers will somewhat complicate the work of Ukrainian drones, but will not be able to prevent it , the GUR said.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL, Russia is taking all possible measures to protect the Crimean bridge from a possible defeat . It is important for the Kremlin not only as a symbol of the occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea, but also as an essential component of the logistics of the occupying troops in the mainland of Ukraine, primarily in the Kherson region and Zaporozhye.

