Russia launches several groups of strike drones in Ukraine – Air Force

Drones are heading towards the southern regions of Ukraine.

The Russian occupation forces launched several groups of attack drones across Ukraine . This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted in the message in the Telegram channel of the Air Force, the drones were launched from the area of ​​the Chauda training ground (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation). They are heading towards the southern regions of Ukraine.

“It is possible to spread alarms in the direction of movement of attack UAVs. In the event of an air alert, head to the shelter,” the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Updated 01:09: Threat of use of attack UAVs by the enemy for the Odessa region.

“The Shahed group is in the Black Sea. They are heading in the direction of the south of the Odessa region (the course may change),” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

As of now, the air raid map looks like this:

Updated 00:55: In the Nikolaev and Kherson regions – the threat of the use of shock UAVs by the enemy, the Air Force reported.

