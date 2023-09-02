Medvedev called a possible peace with the “Nazi” West “sweet dreams”

Katerina Schwartz11:51, 09/02/23

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation issued a new batch of accusations against Western leaders.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called it “sweet dreams” that Russia will someday make peace and live with the West as a “big polyamorous family with non-binary genders.”

On his Telegram channel, Medvedev posted another batch of insults against Western leaders who support Ukraine.

“Biden, Trudeau, Sunak, Scholz, Macron, Meloni, as well as the leaders of the most infamous Poland, the savage Scandinavian countries, militaristic Japan, marsupials from Australia and New Zealand and other plague fleas like the Baltic states are direct and obvious accomplices of the Nazis. And the attitude towards them we need to build as to the leaders of the countries of the Nazi coalition, and not indulge in sweet dreams of how we will someday make peace and live as a large polyamorous family with non-binary genders,” he wrote.

