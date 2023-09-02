Kolomoisky “absolutely” disagrees with criminal charges

02.09.2023 20:20
Ihor Kolomoiskyi, a Ukrainian mogul accused of fraud and legalizing criminal assets, said he had taken a “very superficial” look at the charges brought against him, adding that he disagrees with them.
This is reported by Dnipro TV, Ukrinform saw.
When asked by a journalist whether he had time to familiarize himself with the charges, he stated that “really briefly, superficially.”
When asked whether he agrees with the charges pressed, Kolomoiskyi answered: “Well, of course not. Absolutely not.”
It was previously reported that the court session to select a preventive measure for Ihor Kolomoisky will be held in closed session.
Ihor Kolomoiskyi said he was against being filmed by journalists.
The inquiry established that in 2013-2020, Kolomoiskyi allegedly legalized more than half a billion hryvnias by wiring them abroad, using the infrastructure of banking institutions under his control.
2 comments
Now see this is the stupidity of today’s journalists!!! WTF do you think he’s going to say…oh yeah I’m guilty as charged. Give me a break from these moronic journalists.
Lock the fucker up forever!