Kolomoisky “absolutely” disagrees with criminal charges

02.09.2023 20:20

Ihor Kolomoiskyi, a Ukrainian mogul accused of fraud and legalizing criminal assets, said he had taken a “very superficial” look at the charges brought against him, adding that he disagrees with them.

This is reported by Dnipro TV, Ukrinform saw.

When asked by a journalist whether he had time to familiarize himself with the charges, he stated that “really briefly, superficially.”

When asked whether he agrees with the charges pressed, Kolomoiskyi answered: “Well, of course not. Absolutely not.”

It was previously reported that the court session to select a preventive measure for Ihor Kolomoisky will be held in closed session.

Ihor Kolomoiskyi said he was against being filmed by journalists.

The inquiry established that in 2013-2020, Kolomoiskyi allegedly legalized more than half a billion hryvnias by wiring them abroad, using the infrastructure of banking institutions under his control.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...