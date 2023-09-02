Denmark has demanded a reduction in the staff of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. The country’s Foreign Ministry complained that the Russian Federation tried to obtain visas for its intelligence officers

17:04, 1 September 2023Source:

Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Danish Foreign Ministry informed Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin that the number of employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Copenhagen should be reduced to a level corresponding to the number of employees of the Danish embassy in Moscow.

Thus, by September 29, five diplomats and 20 administrative and technical employees should remain on the staff of the Russian embassy.

The ministry’s statement notes that Denmark and Russia have been negotiating the issuance of visas to Danish diplomats to support the work of the country’s embassy in Moscow.

“The negotiations did not lead to any results, as the Russian side constantly tried to include the issuance of visas to Russian intelligence officers in the negotiation agenda,” the Danish side said, without disclosing other details.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats. In particular, in April 2022, Denmark announced the expulsion of 15 employees of the Russian Embassy in the country. In response, Russia declared seven employees of the Danish embassy persona non grata, another Danish diplomat was denied a visa.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...