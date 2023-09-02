A powerful fire broke out in Putin’s hometown: what is known (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk11:05, 02.09.23

Today there was a serious fire in St. Petersburg.

In the hometown of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – St. Petersburg, on Saturday morning, September 2, there was a major fire.

A serious fire in St. Petersburg occurred in an industrial building located in the Kolpinsky district of the city, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports on Telegram. The department added that the fire was assigned an increased number of complexity. The fire area reached 1,400 square meters.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. 80 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in the extinguishing. A build-up of forces and means is being carried out,” the message says. At 9:38 am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation claimed that the fire in the production area had been localized.

The network reported that the cold storage facility was on fire.

